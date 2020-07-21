Central MN Relay For Life’s “DRIVE-THRU LUMINARY” This Friday

YOUR HELP IS NEEDED NOW MORE THAN EVER

Pandemic or not, the fight against cancer doesn't stop...and neither should we. We fight on for those we love because everyone deserves a long happy life. We fight on for those we've lost because we have to. That is why the fight continues, even through the pandemic, and Central Minnesota Relay For Life will be hosting a Drive-Thru Luminary Service for Relay for Life this Friday, July 24th, from 8-10 pm at Discovery Church at 700 18th Street NW in Sauk Rapids.

HOW YOU CAN HELP

You can get a luminary from a local Relayer or from Batteries+Bulbs in Sauk Rapids or Modern Barnyard in Waite Park. Those businesses have partnered with Relay For Life of Central MN to be a pick up/ drop of point. The Recommended donation is $10, but you can feel free to give more if you can.

Photo by Joshua Rodriguez on Unsplash

The American Cancer Society urgently needs help right now to continue their mission. Because of COVID-19 and the change of many events and decline in donations, their mission is at risk. The research and patient programs that are supported through Relay For Life have been threatened... Our attention has turned to other things...but cancer doesn't stop..and we can't either. That’s why it’s urgently important now to get involved in Relay For Life and fundraising. When you get involved, you help save lives.

HOW CREATIVE CAN YOU BE?

What are your talents? Do you have a desire to do something positive right now? Think about what you can offer to the world to make it a better place. Perhaps you can conduct a virtual concert? Perhaps you can volunteer your time to put together a Relay For Life team? Think about your unique talents, and contact Relay For Life of Central MN if you'd like to help.