Central MN Girls Basketball Playoff Pairings

The girls basketball playoff pairings have been announced.

Section 8AAAA

(Games to be played Wednesday February 28)

#5 Moorhead at #4 Sartell-St. Stephen, 6pm

#6 Sauk Rapids-Rice at #3 Brainerd, 7pm

Section 6AA

(Games to be played Thursday February 29)

#9 Milaca at #8 Royalton, 7pm

#13 Kimball at #4 Cathedral, 7pm

#12 Annandale at #5 Legacy Christian Academy, 7pm

#15 Mora at #2 Sauk Centre, 7pm

#10 Spectrum at #7 Pine City, 7pm

#14 Melrose at #3 Holdingford, 7pm

#11 Osakis at #6 Foley, 7pm

#1 Albany has a 1st round bye

Section 8AAA

#7 St. Cloud Crush at #2 Fergus Falls, 7pm

#6 ROCORI at #3 Willmar, 7pm

#5 Little Falls at #4 Detroit Lakes, 7pm

#1 Alexandria has a 1st round bye

Section 5AAA

#1 Becker has a 1st round bye