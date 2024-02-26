Central MN Girls Basketball Playoff Pairings
The girls basketball playoff pairings have been announced.
Section 8AAAA
(Games to be played Wednesday February 28)
#5 Moorhead at #4 Sartell-St. Stephen, 6pm
#6 Sauk Rapids-Rice at #3 Brainerd, 7pm
Section 6AA
(Games to be played Thursday February 29)
#9 Milaca at #8 Royalton, 7pm
#13 Kimball at #4 Cathedral, 7pm
#12 Annandale at #5 Legacy Christian Academy, 7pm
#15 Mora at #2 Sauk Centre, 7pm
#10 Spectrum at #7 Pine City, 7pm
#14 Melrose at #3 Holdingford, 7pm
#11 Osakis at #6 Foley, 7pm
#1 Albany has a 1st round bye
Get our free mobile app
Section 8AAA
#7 St. Cloud Crush at #2 Fergus Falls, 7pm
#6 ROCORI at #3 Willmar, 7pm
#5 Little Falls at #4 Detroit Lakes, 7pm
#1 Alexandria has a 1st round bye
Section 5AAA
#1 Becker has a 1st round bye