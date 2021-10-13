Central MN Brewery Adds Robot that Pours Beer [VIDEO]

JENKINS -- A brewery north of the Brainerd/Baxter area has added a new employee - sort of.

Snarky Loon Brewing Company says Pequot tool manufacturing made a robot to serve its beer.

Get our free mobile app

They invited fans and customers Tuesday night to get a tour of the plant and see their beer poured by the robot.

It's been named "Snarky Bot".

Sawatdee Thai restaurant in Maple Grove and Minneapolis have hired a robot named DeeDee to help out with the staffing shortage.