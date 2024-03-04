Central MN Boys Basketball Section Pairings Announced

The boys basketball section playoffs start tonight with a section 8-4-A play-in game between 9th seeded Sartell-St. Stephen and #8 Elk River. The Sabres play at Elk River at 7 p.m. The winner gets top seeded Rogers Wednesday in Rogers.

Section 8-4-A Quarterfinals (Wednesday)

#9 Sartell/#8 Elk River at #1 Rogers, 7pm

#5 Moorhead at #4 Sauk Rapids-Rice, 7pm

#7 Bemidji at #2 STMA, 6pm

#6 Brainerd at #3 Buffalo, 7pm

Section 8-3-A Quarterfinals (Tuesday)

#8 Willmar at #1 Alexandria, 8:05

#5 ROCORI at #4 Fergus Falls, 8:05

#7 Apollo at #2 Detroit Lakes, 8:05

#6 Little Falls at #3 Tech, 8:05

Section 6-2-A First Round (Thursday)

#16 Pine City at #1 Albany, 7pm

#9 Mora at #8 Melrose, 7pm

#13 Royalton at #4 Legacy Christian Academy, 7pm

#12 Kimball #5 Spectrum, 7pm

#15 Rush City at #2 Annandale, 7pm

#10 Cathedral at #7 Foley, 7pm

#14 Milaca at #3 Sauk Centre, 7pm

#11 Holdingford at #6 Osakis, 7pm