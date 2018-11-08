ST. CLOUD-- Several dozen protesters gathered on the steps of the Stearns County Courthouse Thursday night.

The protest was in response to U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions resigning at the request of President Donald Trump on Wednesday.

Are we gonna take that? No! Whose country is this? Ours! Whose justice department is it? Ours! [Robert] Mueller works for who? Us!

A resistance network called #MarchForTruth is organizing protests like this one in cities across the country.

They are concerned the staffing change from Sessions to his former Chief-of-Staff Matthew Whitaker will cause the Russia investigation headed up by special counsel Robert Mueller to be disbanded.