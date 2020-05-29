Minneapolis Police Station Torched Amid George Floyd Protest

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -- Protesters angered by the death of a black man who died while pleading for air as a white police officer kneeled on his neck have torched a Minneapolis police station that the department was forced to abandon.

Thursday marked a third night of violent protests following the death of George Floyd, who died in a confrontation with officers outside a grocery store.

Earlier Thursday, Gov. Tim Walz had activated the National Guard at Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey's request, and as protests and looting spread into neighboring St. Paul.

Frey said early Friday it was his decision to evacuate the police precinct because officers were at risk. He defended the city's mostly hands-off approach with protesters.

