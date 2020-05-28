Protest Turns Violent in St. Paul on Thursday [PHOTOS]

ST. PAUL -- A third day of violence in the Twin Cities on Thursday with protestors this time moving into St. Paul.

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz called in the National Guard as looting broke out in St. Paul and a wounded Minneapolis braced for more violence over the death of George Floyd, a handcuffed black man in police custody.

St. Paul Police says the following agencies helped protect the people and property in Saint Paul: The Minnesota State Patrol, U of M Police, Ramsey County Sheriff's Office, DNR, Roseville Police, Minneapolis Police and Metro Transit.

St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter says "the situation in our city right now is heartbreaking & rapidly devolving. I’m angry/ sad as anyone & pushing for the officers who killed George Floyd to be arrested ASAP. Destroying places we rely on for jobs, food & medicine won’t help us prevent it from happening again."

Meanwhile, authorities say shots were fired and protesters blocked traffic and smashed vehicle windows during a demonstration in downtown Denver to protest this week's death of a handcuffed black man during a confrontation with a white police officer in Minnesota. There were no immediate reports of injuries. Later, police used tear gas to disperse protesters who blocked traffic on Interstate 25.

Demonstrators chanting “I can’t breathe” and “Black lives matter” took to Manhattan’s streets to protest. The protesters, some wearing masks and some not, gathered at Union Square holding signs saying “Police brutality and murder must stop,” “Stop killing our black and brown brothers and sisters” and “Rest in power, George Floyd.”

