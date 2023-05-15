Food trucks have really increased in popularity in the last few years. It seems like almost everyone is getting a food truck together. It's a great way to get your products out to people who may not be able to check out the food otherwise. It helps to get your restaurant out and recognized by a wider range of customers. Or - in some cases the food truck might be your main restaurant. Either way, it's a great way to enjoy a variety of foods you might not otherwise been able to enjoy.

Of all the food trucks that have been around for awhile, which one is the favorite? We did an unofficial poll, and found out that a lot of people around the St. Cloud area love BBQ. They love other things too, but that was the type of food that came out on top.

Mexican food was also very popular, and then a variety of other foods and sweets. Basically, if there is a food truck, you can usually find something that you will love.

Several of you mentioned that your favorite food truck was RMBBQ BBQKATERING, and also ODB and the pork nachos and/or the buffalo chicken nachos were mentioned as favorites. Jimmy Z's was mentioned, Original Hockey Mom Brownies...because you know, BROWNIES! Buddy's Burritos and Bowls, Heavenly Hog, Betty's Shrimp Bucket were also mentioned as being one of the best.

There are so many other food trucks in the area, and they will show up at various places round the St. Cloud area throughout the Spring, Summer and Fall. Also, you can check out several food trucks at the area fairs and town days.

If you want to see how our unofficial poll went - you can see the results here.



Add whatever you'd like to it too. See if we missed a truck or two that you love and would like to get the word out about them. Now's your chance!

