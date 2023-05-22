Central Minnesota Junior College Baseball Update – May 22nd, 2023

BASEBALL 2023 Region XIII/ North Plains District

(SPECIAL NOTE: David Kroger (Cyclones Coach) Named the Regional Coach of they YEAR! Outstanding Regional Tournament player; Sophomore Joel Torres Rivera from Aibonito, Puerto Rico; he was outstanding on the field and at the plate!)

GAME NO. 3

ST. CLOUD TCC CYCLONES 2 ALEXANDRIA TC LEGENDS 1

(Friday May 19th)

The Cyclones defeated the Legends in the Region X111 North Plains District to advance, backed by five very timely hits and solid defense. The Cyclones starting pitcher was righty Carson Geislinger, a sophomore from Eden Valley-Watkins HS, he threw seven innings to earn the win. He gave up nine hits, one walk and he recorded three strikeouts. Righty Matthew Perry freshman from Bay Port HS in Wisconsin threw two innings in relief to earn the save he gave up one hit.

The Cyclones offense was led by Brady Linn a sophomore from Rocori High School, he went 1-for-4 with a home run. John Deschamps a sophomore from Centro HS in Puerto Rico went 1-for-4 for a RBI. Dylan Gertken a sophomore from Melrose HS went 1-for-4 with a double. Joel Torres River a sophomore form Cru Maceira Puerto Rico went 1-for-4 and he earned a walk. Sam Holthaus a freshman from St. Cloud Apollo HS earned two walks, Matthew Perry earned and walk and Brock Woitalla earned a walk.

The Legends starting pitcher was lefty Jalen Vorpahl from Sartell-St. Stephen HS, he threw seven innings. He gave up three hits, two runs, four walks and he recorded nine strikeouts. Righty Caden Sand from Albany HS threw two innings in relief, he gave up one hit.

The Legends offense was led by Carter Lang from from New Ulm HS went 2-for-4 with a home run and Brady Goebel from Albany HS went 2-for-5. Felix Porras from Orlando, Florida went 2-for-4 and Carter Ruschmeier from Glencoe-Silver Lake High School went 2-for-4. Lucas Burgum from Mandan, ND went 1-for-4 with a double and Mason Conrad from Farmington HS earned walk.

FRIDAY MAY 19th

CENTURY WOOD DUCKS 9 ROCHESTER YELLOW JACKETS 6

(NO STATS)

ALEXANDRIA TC LEGENDS 5 CENTURY WOOD DUCKS 4

The Legends defeated their rivals the Wood Ducks, backed by ten hits and timely hitting. There was great defensive plays made by both teams thru out the ten innings. The Legends won on a walk single to left field with Carter Ruschmeier scoring on Carter Lange’s single. The Legends starting pitcher was righty Brock Depute from Mowhall, ND, he the threw 6 2/3 innings, he gave up six hits, three runs, three walks and he recorded eight strikeouts. Righty Parker Jendro from Alexandria HS threw 1 1/3 inning in relief, he gave up one hit, one run and he issued one walk. Righty Caden Sand from Albany HS threw two innings in relief to earn the win, he gave up two hits and he recorded one strikeout.

The Legends offense was led by Carter Ruschmeier from Glencoe-Silver Lake HS, he went 3-for-5 for two RBIs. Carter Lang from New Ulm HS went 2-for-5 and he scored two runs. Mason Conrad from Farmington HS went 1-for-2 for a RBI and he scored a run. Felix Porras from Orlando, Florida went 1-for-4 and he scored a run and Brady Goebel from Albany HS went 1-for-4. Jack Thiesen from Cathedral HS went 1-for-1 for a RBI. Levi Lampert from Upsala HS earned two walks and Austin Henrichs from Sartell-St. Stephen HS had a stolen base.

The starting pitcher for the Wood Ducks was righty Ryan Bell from Northfield HS, he threw 6 1/3 innings, he gave up six hits, four runs, one walk and he recorded one strikeout. Righty Cole Bakunin from Eau Claire, Wisconsin threw 3 1/3 innings in relief, he gave up four hits, one run, one run and he recorded four strikeouts.

The Wood Duck offense was led by Nick Ibrahim from East Ridge HS, he went 3-for-5 with a double and a stolen base. Zach Bruns from Morris Area HS went 3-for-5 with a double and he scored two runs. Xander Paar from Coon Rapids HS went 1-for-5 for two RBIs. Noah Drusch from Farmington HS went 2-for-2 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he had a stolen base. Brock Larsen from Spring Lake Park HS earned a walk and he was credited for a RBI, Porter Jorgenson from Thunder Bay, Ontario earned a walk and he scored a run and Blaine Guthrie from Emerald, Wisconsin earned a walk.

CHAMPIONSHIP

ST. CLOUD TCC CYCLONES 12 ALEXANDRIA TC LEGENDS 5

(Saturday May 20th)

The Cyclones defeated the Legends to punch their ticket to the national tournament. The Cyclones collected sixteen hits, including a triple and a double and very good defense. Their starting pitcher was righty Brock Woitalla a freshman from Monticello HS. He threw two innings, he gave up three hits, three runs and two walks. Righty Kayden Swenson a freshman from Elk River HS threw four innings to earn the win. He gave up four hits, two runs, four walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Righty Landon Lunser a sophomore from Sauk Rapids-Rice HS, threw three innings to close it out, he recorded three strikeouts.

The Cyclones offense was led by five players with multi-hit games, led by sophomore Joel Torres Rivera from Cruz Maceira HS in Puerto Rico. He went 4-for-5 and he scored two runs and had some outstanding plays on the field. Brock Woitalla went 3-for-5 for a RBI, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored a run. Matt Perry a freshman from Bay Port HS in Wisconsin went 2–for-5 with a double for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs. Blaine Fischer a freshman from BBE HS, went 3-for-4 with a triple for a RBI, he earned a walk, he had a stolen base and he scored two runs. Dylan Gertken a sophomore from Melrose HS went 2-for-4 for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Brady Linn a sophomore from Rocori HS went 1-for-5 for a RBI and several nice plays in centerfield. Sam Holthaus a freshman from St. Cloud Apollo HS had a sacrifice fly for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs. Cayden Hanson a freshman from Willmar HS was credited for a RBI and he scored a run. Peyton Randall a freshman from Rocori HS earned a walk.

The Legends starting pitcher was lefty Kai Mayfield from Beatrice HS in Nebraska threw two innings, he gave up seven hits, four runs, one walk and he recorded four strikeouts. Righty Chuck Hackett from Foley HS, threw 1 2/3 innings, he gave up two hits and one walk. Righty Caden Sand from Albany HS threw 2 2/3 innings, he gave up three hits, one walk and he recorded one strikeout. Righty Lucas Burgum from Mandan, ND threw two innings, he gave up three hits, four runs, three walks and he recorded one strikeout. Lefty Jalen Vorpahl from Sartell-St. Stephen HS threw 2/3 of an inning to close it out.

The Legends offense was led by Jack Thiesen from Cathedral HS, he went 2-for-3 with a home run for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs. Levi Lampert from Upsala HS went 1-for-4 for a RBI, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Felix Porras Orlando, Florida went 1-for-3 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Gannon Hall from Mohall, ND had a sacrifice fly for a RBI. Noah Lower from Eagle River HS, went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk and Carter Ruschmeier from Glencoe-Silver Lake HS went 1-for-4 and he earned a walk. Jacob Merrill from Sartell-St. Stephen HS went 1-for-4 and Brady Goebel from Albany HS and Carter Lang from New Ulm HS both earned a walk.