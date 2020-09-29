CentraCare’s Dr. Morris Says COVID Cases on the Rise

ST. CLOUD -- Dr. George Morris at CentraCare says the number of COVID-19 cases is on the rise at St. Cloud Hospital.

Morris says the area communities have seen recent outbreaks in nursing homes, and a number of CentraCare employees are out either with COVID themselves or are caring for others who have it.

Morris reminds us to continue social distancing, wear our masks, and wash our hands.

He says what we can do to boost our immunity includes getting plenty of sleep, eating a healthy diet, exercise regularly, take supplements like Vitamin D, lose some weight, and get a flu shot.