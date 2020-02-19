Celtics Set To Retire KG’s Number Before Wolves [PODCAST]

The Boston Celtics announced they will retire Kevin Garnett's #5 jersey during a ceremony next season. Garnett played six seasons with the Celtics and won a championship in 2008.

Many Timberwolves fans are wondering what is taking so long for the team to retire his #21 jersey, which he wore for 14 seasons with the organization, including his MVP season in 2003-2004.

Dave Overlund and Alex Svejkovsky discuss the issues that are preventing the Wolves from retiring the jersey.