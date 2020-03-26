Catholic Community Schools Name New President

ST. CLOUD -- The Diocese of St. Cloud has named a new leader of the Catholic Community School system.

Scott Warzecha will serve as president starting April 1st. He replaces Lynn Grewing who resigned in January.

I look forward to building on an already-strong foundation of academic excellence in our Catholic schools. I also want to ensure that Catholic education remains an affordable option for every family who desires it.

Warzecha was born in St. Cloud, attended St. Francis Xaiver School in Sartell and graduated from Cathedral High School in 1979.

The Catholic Community Schools include nine schools in central Minnesota including Cathedral High School.

