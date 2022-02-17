Cathedral Donates 500 Lbs of Food and Cash

Cathedral high school Monday night held a food drive called "love your neighbor food drive" for the boys basketball game against Minnewaska. Cathedral Activities Director Emmett Keenan and St. Cloud Catholic Schools President Scott Warzecha joined me on WJON today. Keenan says they donated 500 pounds of food and $167 dollars in cash to the Catholic Charities food shelf. He says the day started well when one of their basketball parents dropped off 14 bags of food. Those who donated food got into the game for free. Keenan said the following:

This speaks to the generosity and the empathy and caring of our general community.

Keenan says visitors from Minnewaska also contributed food and cash to the effort. He says when they ask Cathedral parents for help he's always impressed with how they respond.

Cathedral continues to make mask wearing for students and staff optional. Scott Warzecha says they had points this school year in a couple of their elementary schools where masks became mandatory due to case counts but he says that only lasted for a couple of weeks.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Emmett and Scott it is available below.