Cathedral-Sartell at State Nordic Ski Meet; Today’s HS Schedule

(Photo: Cathedral-Sartell High School Nordic Ski - Facebook)

The Cathedral-Sartell girls Nordic ski team is in 13th place after the pursuit portion of the State Nordic Ski meet in Biwabik Wednesday.  Cathedral-Sartell's Emma Jamison finished 62nd in pursuit, Clara Schad finished 65th and CeCe Jamison finished 75th.  The sprint relay is today.

Wrestling:

Section Quarterfinals
Moorhead 40, Tech-Apollo-Cathedral 30
(Jack Hamak won a close match 2-1 at 121 pounds. The individual portion of the section meet is next Saturday in Moorhead.)
East Ridge 36, Sauk Rapids-Rice 33

Thursday's Schedule:

Boys Hockey:
St. Cloud Crush at Coon Rapids
Cathedral at Monticello
New Ulm at Litchfield-Dassel-Cokato

Boys Basketball:
Sartell-St. Stephen at Moorhead
ROCORI at Alexandria
Cathedral at Osakis
Albany at Minnehaha Academy
Eden Valley-Watkins at BBE
Maple Lake at Kimball
Glencoe-Silver Lake at Annandale
Foley at Pequot Lakes
HLWW at Litchfield

Girls Basketball:
Sauk Rapids-Rice at ROCORI
St. Cloud Crush at Brainerd
Albany at Eden Valley-Watkins
HLWW at Litchfield
Maple Lake at Dassel-Cokato
Annandale at Glencoe-Silver Lake
Montevideo at Melrose
Morris Area at Sauk Centre
Pine City at Milaca
St. John's Prep at Benson
Foley at Pequot Lakes

 

