Cathedral-Sartell at State Nordic Ski Meet; Today’s HS Schedule

The Cathedral-Sartell girls Nordic ski team is in 13th place after the pursuit portion of the State Nordic Ski meet in Biwabik Wednesday. Cathedral-Sartell's Emma Jamison finished 62nd in pursuit, Clara Schad finished 65th and CeCe Jamison finished 75th. The sprint relay is today.

Wrestling:

Section Quarterfinals

Moorhead 40, Tech-Apollo-Cathedral 30

(Jack Hamak won a close match 2-1 at 121 pounds. The individual portion of the section meet is next Saturday in Moorhead.)

East Ridge 36, Sauk Rapids-Rice 33

Thursday's Schedule:

Boys Hockey:

St. Cloud Crush at Coon Rapids

Cathedral at Monticello

New Ulm at Litchfield-Dassel-Cokato

Boys Basketball:

Sartell-St. Stephen at Moorhead

ROCORI at Alexandria

Cathedral at Osakis

Albany at Minnehaha Academy

Eden Valley-Watkins at BBE

Maple Lake at Kimball

Glencoe-Silver Lake at Annandale

Foley at Pequot Lakes

HLWW at Litchfield

Girls Basketball:

Sauk Rapids-Rice at ROCORI

St. Cloud Crush at Brainerd

Albany at Eden Valley-Watkins

HLWW at Litchfield

Maple Lake at Dassel-Cokato

Annandale at Glencoe-Silver Lake

Montevideo at Melrose

Morris Area at Sauk Centre

Pine City at Milaca

St. John's Prep at Benson

Foley at Pequot Lakes