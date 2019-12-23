Carol (Vogl) Werkman, 83, Little Falls

October 4, 1936 - December 23, 2019

Carol Werkman, 83 year old resident of Little Falls died Monday, December 23 at her home in Little Falls.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Monday, December 30 at 11:00 at Emblom Brenny Funeral Service in Little Falls. A visitation will be held on Sunday, December 29 from 3:00-6:00 P.M. and from 10:00 A.M. until the hour of the service on Monday at Emblom Brenny Funeral Service. A private family burial will be held at a later date.

A full and complete notice will follow.