Calling All Area Performers, Artists & Vendors – Common Roots Festival 2023 Is Back!

COMMON ROOTS FESTIVAL IS COMING THIS AUGUST

The Common Roots Festival is coming back to central Minnesota again. This year's festival is going to happen from August 16th through August 19th.

This year's event is being focused in downtown St. Cloud and is a great way for all of us to support local businesses, beautiful art, area performers, and original music from local musicians.

LOOKING FOR PERFORMERS, VENDORS & VOLUNTEERS

The Common Roots Festival is also accepting applications for 2023 for vendors, volunteers, drag, burlesque, and other performing artists. Remember that there is no guarantee that you will be able to participate. Priority is given to performers and vendors with ties to Central Minnesota, and the festival committee does the best it can to be as inclusive as possible.

VARIETY SHOW ON THURSDAY NIGHT!

This year's event will have a Variety show on Thursday, August 17th. They are offering a total of 20 performance slots. Performers will be able to apply for more than one act, but are not guaranteed more than one slot. Some things to consider when applying:

No full nudity allowed. Details to follow are listed on the website.

No acts with racial slurs or cultural appropriation.

No loose glitter, fire, confetti, or liquids will be allowed on the stage. Body glitter IS allowed.

If you would like to sign up as a vendor, volunteer, duo, solo performer, band, or artist, click HERE now.

