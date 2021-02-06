Buzzer Beater Lifts Wolves Past Thunder

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK -- The Minnesota Timberwolves won just their second road win of the season with a late three-pointer against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

The Timberwolves got out to a good start, outscoring the Thunder 25-23. Oklahoma City rallied in the second, outscoring Minnesota 32-26 to take a 55-51 lead at the break.

The Wolves found their footing again in the third, netting 34 while holding the Thunder to 21 to retake the lead 85-76. Oklahoma City fought their way back in the fourth, tying the game up at 103. Minnesota clinched it 106-103 in the final seconds with a three-point make followed by a missed three-point attempt by the Thunder as time expired.

Al Horford led all scorers with 26 points for the Thunder. Malik Beasley led Minnesota with 24 points and five rebounds. D'Angelo Russell added 21 points including the game-winning shot and Naz Reid finished with 17 points.

The Timberwolves improve to 6-16. They will take on the Thunder again on Sunday at 7:00 p.m.