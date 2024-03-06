It's that time of year when we get to go to the mall and get awkward photos of you and your kids with the Easter Bunny... or just your kids and the Easter Bunny. But now you can get awkward (but cute too) photos of your pet and the Easter Bunny.

Just think.... your pet photographed with another "animal". I mean, it is the Easter BUNNY. So, yeah, another animal. It's a little awkward, but it also might be just the type of Easter memory that you would like to have.

Crossroads Center has been doing these people and pet photos with Santa - at Christmas and the Easter Bunny for a few years, now. There is something that you should do before getting to the mall for the pet photos, it is highly recommended that you make an appointment. That is actually recommended for all the photos, but not required. And if you think about it, it really is a great idea.

Especially with the kids.

If you have little kids, you can absolutely walk up to have a photo taken with the bunny. But if you have an appointment, the time standing around and waiting with kids getting very impatient is drastically reduced. Great news for all involved. The pet photos are only for limited hours, so an appointment is the best idea to make sure you get the photo that you were hoping for.

The schedule for the photo booth with the bunny is posted on Crossroad's website. The dates and times for the pet photo opportunities are on Mondays and Tuesdays from 5-7pm. There is also a time where you can schedule a photo with Sensory Bunny. That is on Sunday, the 17th from 10:30 to 11:30am.

