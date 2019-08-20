Buffalo Man Gets 40 Years in Prison For Producing Child Porn

ST. PAUL -- A Buffalo man has been sentenced to nearly 40 years in prison for production of child pornography.

Twenty-nine-year-old Zachary Witry was sentenced Monday in United States District Court in St. Paul after pleaded guilty in April.

According to court records Witry used a variety of social media platforms to make contact with teenage girls ranging from 13-17 years-old. Witry would engage in extensive grooming of his victims and solicited multiple sexually explicit videos and photos from the girls.

Records show back in 2017, Witry made contact with over 210 minor girls within a two month period with the goal of obtaining sexually explicit photos. He met three of the minors in person and sexually assaulted each of them.

Witry is a register sex offender and has two previous state court convictions for solications of a child in Sherburne County in 2012 and in Wright County in 2015.

Once his sentence is over, he will be on lifetime supervised release.