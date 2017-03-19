Brooten Man Hurt In Crash Near Belgrade

BELGRADE - One man was hurt in a crash near Belgrade. The Stearns County Sheriff's Office says it happened at about 4:45 a.m. Sunday on County Road 19 and County Road 200 in Crow Lake Township.

Twenty-three-year-old Jordan Lewis of Brooten was going west on County Road 19 when his vehicle failed to negotiate the curve near County Road 200. He left the road and vaulted across County Road 200 striking a power pole.

The pole was sheared off near the base causing several power lines to come down causing power outages in the area. The vehicle rolled and the airbags did deploy.