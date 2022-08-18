Bridge Replacement Project to Close Benton County Road
FOLEY -- A street on the southern edge of Foley will be closed for up to three weeks while crews replace a bridge over Stony Brook Creek.
Starting Monday, 55th Street Northeast, also known as Benton County Road 1 will be closed.
Crews will be replacing an old timber bridge with a concrete box culvert about one-quarter mile to the east of Highway 25.
The road should reopen by mid-September.
