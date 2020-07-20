Brainerd International Raceway Postpones Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals

BRAINERD – The annual Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals, held at Brainerd International Raceway, has been postponed due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The event, which would have been in its 39th year, was scheduled for August 13-16. A new date has not been set.

The NRHA resumed its racing schedule last weekend with the E3 Spark Plugs NHRA Nationals in Indianapolis for a limited number of attendees. BIR owner Kristi Copham says the raceway’s layout, coupled with on-site camping, make social distancing more difficult.

“We’re looking at this from every angle imaginable to figure out a way to put on a safe show for our fans, who deserve their annual dose of NHRA racing,” Copham said. “I’m on the phone almost daily with state and county officials who have been generous with their time in working with us to figure out how we can host Nationals this season, which is so important to the regional economy and our fans.”

BIR is working with the NHRA to find a new racing weekend in September, which they say will buy the track more time to work through the logistics of hosting an event while still adhering to state and county COVID-19 restrictions.

Tickets for the Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals are still on sale. Ticket holders will receive full credit for their tickets whether BIR finds a new date this season or cancels the event altogether and reschedules next year. Refunds are available by calling BIR's ticket office. To learn more, go to BIR’s website.