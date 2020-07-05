BIR Welcoming Spectators Back for Drive-In Style Weekend Event

BRAINERD -- After a month of spectator free races due to COVID-19 restrictions, one Minnesota racetrack is getting creative to welcome fans back next weekend.

Brainerd International Raceway is hosting a special Fan Appreciation Weekend on July 11th and 12th. The event will allow fans to watch drive-in style from the safety fence and feature the Trans Am Series which has been coming to the track since 1969.

Fans can listen in from their cars to BIR’s radio station and Sunday’s races will also be live-streamed via the Trans Am Series app.

The two-day event finale will feature a 100-mile, 40 lap race in honor of the raceway’s late owner, Jed Copham who passed away in 2018.

Admission and parking are free, and a limited number of campsites are available on a first-come, first-served basis.

The raceway also is recommending spectators be mindful of social distancing, mask wearing, and hand washing.