Boys and Girls Club Starts Healthy Smiles Program Thanks to Grant

ST. CLOUD -- A dental clinic is helping to provide healthy smiles in kids.

Delta Dental of Minnesota has donated $10,000 to the Boys and Girls Clubs of Central Minnesota to create a program to empower kids to take better care of their teeth.

The Healthy Smiles Healthy Kids program is designed around dental hygiene habits, proper nutrition, drug and alcohol prevention, parental communication and incentives.

Aimee Minnerath is with the Boys and Girls Clubs. She says untreated cavities are one of the leading reasons that kids miss school.

Delta Dental of Minnesota's support enables Boys and Girls Club staff to provide engaging programs and activities that empower youth to take better care of their teeth and lead healthier lifestyles, preventing cavities and keeping our kids in school.

With the funding, the Boys and Girls Club will provide the comprehensive nutrition program within their Roosevelt, Southside and Eastside Clubs through February 28th, 2023.

For more information about the Healthy Smiles Healthy Kids program, please contact the Boys and Girls at 320-252-7616.