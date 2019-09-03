Boy thrown from Mall of America balcony returns home

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -- A 5-year-old boy has returned home nearly five months after

he was thrown from a third-floor balcony at the Mall of America in Minnesota.

The boy's family said Tuesday on a gofundme.com site that their son has

completed inpatient treatment and has returned home.

The boy, identified only as Landen, will continue to receive

outpatient rehabilitation for multiple injuries.

The boy's family said in August that he had been moved from intensive care and

into a rehabilitation program.

The boy was thrown nearly 40 feet to the ground by a stranger in

April.

The man who threw Landen, Emmanuel Aranda, pleaded guilty to attempted

premeditated first-degree murder. He told investigators he went to the

Bloomington mall "looking for someone to kill" after women had rejected his

advances.