Boy Scouts Annual Christmas Day Dinner Offering Pick up, Delivery

WAITE PARK -- The 35th Annual Christmas Day Dinner organized by the Waite Park Scout Troop 20 is still happening this year, however, it will be take out and delivery only.

Coordinator Joe Cordie says pick up again this year will be at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, at 105 Sixth Avenue North, in Waite Park.

Serving will be from 11:30 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. on Christmas Day.

The menu is a typical home-cooked holiday dinner with turkey, dressing, and all the trimmings.

The is no cost for the meal.

You are asked to call ahead at 380-3794 and order your meals and let them know if it will be curbside or delivery.