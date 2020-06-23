Boy Safe After Falling into Stearns County Liquid Manure Pit

FARMING TOWNSHIP -- A scary moment for the family of a two-year-old boy who fell into a liquid manure pit Monday night.

The Stearns County Sheriff's Office says the call about a farm accident came in around 8:00 p.m.

Sheriff's deputies and Albany Fire and Rescue responded to the farm in the 22000 block of 300th Street in Farming Township.

Emergency responders found the boy about a foot from the edge with both legs and his right arm submerged. Albany Rescue entered the pit with a safety rope and was able to pull the boy out unharmed.