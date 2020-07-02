Boy Hurt in Dirt Bike Crash

HOLDING TOWNSHIP -- A 15-year-old Albany boy is hurt after crashing his motorcycle Wednesday afternoon.

The Stearns County Sheriff's Office says Wyatt Miller was riding his dirt bike on County Road 17 near Holdingford when his rear wheel locked up, causing him to crash.

A witness following Miller saw the incident and called 911. Miller was taken to Melrose Hospital with minor injuries.

The sheriff's office says Miller was wearing a helmet.