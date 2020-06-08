Bond Set at $1M For Officer Charged in George Floyd’s Death

(Photo: Department of Corrections)

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) _ A judge has set $1 million bail for a Minneapolis police officer charged with second-degree murder in George Floyd's death.

Derek Chauvin said almost nothing during an 11-minute hearing Monday in which he appeared on closed-circuit television from the state's maximum security prison in Oak Park Heights.

His attorney, Eric Nelson, did not contest the bail. It was raised from the $500,000 initially set in the case. Nelson also didn't address the substance of the charges.

Nelson didn't speak with reporters afterward.

Chauvin's next appearance is set for June 29.

Filed Under: Derek Chauvin, george floyd
Categories: AP Stories, State/Regional News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top