Bodies of 2 of the 3 Victims in Cessna Crash Recovered

GREY CLOUD ISLAND TOWNSHIP (AP) -- Washington County sheriff's officials say the bodies of two of the three victims aboard a single-engine plane that crashed into a quarry lake have been recovered.

A pilot and two passengers were onboard the Cessna plane when it went down Sunday in the quarry on Grey Cloud Island near the Mississippi River and Cottage Grove.

The plane left Fleming Field in South St. Paul sometime after 2 p.m. Sunday.

Authorities say the first signs of wreckage were found around 11 p.m. Sunday. Divers have been working in water that's 70 feet deep.