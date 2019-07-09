Boaters Sickened On Lake Minnetonka On July 4th

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Health officials are investigating reports that people boating around Big Island on Lake Minnetonka near Minneapolis got sick over the Fourth of July.

Hennepin County has received more than 30 reports from people experiencing vomiting, diarrhea or cramps after holiday celebrations on boats in the area.

Dave Johnson, the county's epidemiology manager, says the symptoms are consistent with an illness caused by food or water exposure.

Johnson says although the cause of the outbreak remains unknown, there is no reason yet to close any beaches.

County officials are asking people who got sick to submit stool samples. Those will be analyzed by the Minnesota Department of Health, with results expected in a couple of days.