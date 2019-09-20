Bluestem to Promote Seasonal Jobs with Weekend Event

ST. CLOUD -- Local retailer Bluestem Brands aims to hire up to 500 seasonal employees to assist with a surge in business during the holiday shopping season..

"Right now they're seasonal jobs," says Donny Kuhlenbeck, inbound operations manager. "Some individuals that want to come on full-time, we work with a couple of hiring agencies that we align with, depending on openings after the first of the year. But the lion's share are seasonal jobs to help support the demand we have."

Kuhlenbeck says the positions include full-time positions in item picking, packing and shipping operations.

Kuhlenbeck says they'll be promoting these jobs at Bluestem Bash, a public event on Saturday from 8 a.m.-2 p.m. at their St. Cloud distribution center. The event includes distribution center tours starting at 8 a.m., live music beginning at 10 a.m., and food trucks arriving at 11 a.m.

Kuhlenbeck says those interested in seasonal work but unable to make it to tomorrow's event can apply in person at the distribution center at 6250 Ridgewood Rd. during normal business hours.