Bluestem Brands To Lay Off Local Customer Service Staff

ST. CLOUD -- A Minnesota-based retail and fulfillment company with a large footprint in St. Cloud will lay off local members of its customer service department.

A spokesperson for Bluestem Brands tells WJON the cuts affect 33 full-time and 23 contract employees from their Northstar Customer Care division.



Affected employees were notified on Thursday. They include call center workers in Bluestem's St. Cloud office, as well as work-from-home employees around Minnesota.

Bluestem plans to move the positions overseas in order to align call center hours with the company's order-taking operations. They say the changes will allow them to scale the workforce and "better flex with the peaks and valleys" in call volume.

The company did not confirm when the layoffs would take effect.