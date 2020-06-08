Black Bear Spotted in Sartell

SARTELL -- A black bear was spotted in Sartell over the weekend.

The police department says they confirmed a black bear in the wooded area north of Pinecone Central Park. They say it appears to be a one-year-old bear.

If you see it you're asked to report it to the DNR and do not engage with the bear or feed it.

The DNR recommends you removed bird feeders or any food in your yards and please use caution if you are outside and in the city parks.