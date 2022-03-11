BIO Girls Receives Donation From Bernicks Family Foundation

SARTELL -- A central Minnesota organization dedicated to empowering young girls has received a financial donation.

The Sartell BIO GIRLS Program was given $6,000 thanks to the Bernicks Family Foundation.

The donation will help fund the program for the year in central Minnesota, in addition to continue offering classes, discussion and curriculum to the group of girls involved.

BIO Girls is a 12 week program that builds self-worth in girls grades 2-6 through life skills, mentoring and non-competitive physical activity.

Participants get to experience the power of helping others, gain a bigger perspective on gratitude and learn that giving back has no age requirement.