Bike and Foot Traffic Up Nearly 20 Percent

UNDATED -- Authorities are reminding you to be on the lookout for bicyclists and pedestrians.

With the weather warming up and more people staying home, the Minnesota Department of Transportation says they’ve seen a nearly 20 percent increase in the number of people walking and biking on trails and bikeways across the state since Governor Tim Walz declared a peacetime State of Emergency on March 13th.

They are reminding drivers to watch out for bicyclists and pedestrians and to stop for them at crosswalks and intersections.

