Big Lake Man Arrested on Suspicion of DUI

BIG LAKE -- A Big Lake man was arrested early Friday morning on suspicion of drunk driving.

The Sherburne County Sheriff's Office says the crash happened just after midnight in the 23600 block of Sherburne County Road 5.

Twenty-eight-year-old Jonathan Schinzel was heading north when drove off the road into the ditch and hit a power pole.

The crash cause the power pole to fall onto the road, blocking traffic and knocking out power. Authorities say a neighbor saw Schinzel run from the scene. He was found walking barefoot a few blocks away from the crash and showed signs of drinking.

Schinzel suffered severe frostbite and a head injury. He was taken to North Memorial Health Hospital before being arrested. He faces DUI charges.