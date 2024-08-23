Yelp just released its list of the Top 100 Pizza Spots in the Midwest. And surprise -- Chicago does NOT top the list.

A place in Michigan ranked the best with Yelp. Loui's Pizza in Hazel Park, Michigan -- serves up Detroit-style pizza. You know, square with crispy corners.

Sorry, Chicago -- you didn't take second, either.

That goes to Futuro in Indianapolis with their Detroit-style and Deep Dish pizzas.

The Windy City DID get representation with number three's Pequod's Pizza and their deep dish pies.

The folks at Yelp say their data team "analyzed business rating and review volume" to compile their ultimate guide to the Midwest's best pizza joins -- all based on Yelp user feedback and reviews.

Several Minnesota and North Dakota pizza places made the list:

With Korean BBQ, Short Rib and Pork Belly pies, Yelp users appreciated Young Joni's hipster-casual atmosphere.

Said Yelp user Annie N.:

"The Korean BBQ pizza at Young Joni is truly in a league of its own. The unique fusion of Korean flavors gives it a distinct and unforgettable taste that sets it apart from any other pizza I've ever tried. Each bite is bursting with flavor, leaving you craving more."

Said Yelp reviewer Divebabydive G.:

"Wood fired. Perfect crust. The sauce is outstanding. Owners are friendly and mentioned people drive from as far away as St. Cloud."

Said Yelper Nicole N.:

"The pepperoni pizza was definitely something I would come back for! It is thin and greasy, which sounds bad but the cheeses were rich and sooooo tasty! This is not a pizza you eat when you are counting calories/ dieting haha."

Featuring Korean BBQ, Lady Zaza, Roasted Cauliflower and Short Ribs pizza.

Said Robert W.:

"Everyone's favorite was the Lady Zaza - it was so incredible and featured a nice combination of Korean and Italian flavors. The spicy sauce works really well and I loved the kimchi and sausage on it."

Said Yelper Josh D.:

"Looking to get away from chain pizza/pasta -try this place and you'll never go back..."

Said Yelp reviewer Michelle A.:

"Our family of 6 ordered a variety of Woodfire pizzas ranging from lumberjack with fried eggs, Canadian bacon, wild mushroom, and what I ordered a cheeky pepperoni. My pizza had pepperoni, basil, cheese, tomatoes and spicy honey. It was good."

Yelper Shinryu A. said:

"The pizza was delicious, you can tell they're very passionate about their ingredients and process."

Featuring Old World, wood fired pizza.

According to Yelp reviewer Kyle T.:

"My daughter got the Northeast special with extra olives...I got the Mediterranean which was meatless. Both were wonderful! The crust is that perfect crisp edge, very little flop and a nice char..but a soft chewy center while still being very thin and strong! Now a crust like this is not easy to do, and they do it very well!

"Flavors where great, not to many ingredients to weigh it down and sog it up while not being short on them at all! Just the right amount of cheese, just the right amount of everything!"

From Yelp reviewer Steve C.:

"I've now tried more Twin Cities pizza places. To me, Tono's still the runaway winner. Compares with the best of NY and Philly: tasty sauce and (a rarity) great crust. Still having an aesthetic problem with places that cut the pizza into tiny squares. Where did that practice come from? Lemon bars?"

See the whole list from Yelp!