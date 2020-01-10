Benton County to Open New Satellite Offices in St. Cloud

FOLEY -- It won't be long before clients of Benton County's Human Services division will have a St. Cloud office to go to for their needs.

Benton County is opening two additional offices in the Eastgate Office Complex on East St. Germain Street. The office at 451 East St. Germain Street will be a 4,000 square foot facility to serve clients applying for public assistance and house the WIC clinics. It will also include some social workers on staff. The office suite at 425 East St. Germain Street will house back-office staff in a 2,000 square foot space and won't be open to the public.

County Administrator Monty Headley says they are overcrowded in their Foley facility and secondly, the new space will provide easier access to many of their human services clients.

After a fairly extensive renovation to the office suites, Headley says they are ready to start moving some staff members over from Foley starting Monday. He says they will still offer those services at their Foley location as well.

Headley says they have signed a five-year lease at approximately $100,000 per year.

The offices are expected to open to the public in the coming weeks.

