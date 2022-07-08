Benton County Man Hurt in Stearns County Crash

BROCKWAY TOWNSHIP -- A Benton County man was seriously hurt in a two-vehicle crash Thursday morning.

Stearns County Sheriff's deputies were dispatched to the intersection of County Road 3 and County Road 5 near Holdingford shortly after 6:30 a.m.

The sheriff's office says 35-year-old Jeffrey Kaeter of Rice was heading west on County Road 5 while 21-year-old Ethan Hennix of Oak Park was heading south on County Road 3.

Authorities say Kaeter went through a stop sign and collided with Hennix's pickup.

Hennix was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with serious injuries.

