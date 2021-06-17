Benton County Hosting Mobile COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic
FOLEY -- In an effort to boost their vaccination numbers, Benton County Public Health is bringing a mobile COVID-19 vaccination clinic to Foley.
The free clinic will be offering the two-shot Pfizer vaccine on Wednesday, June 23rd from 3:00-6:00 p.m. The healthmobile will be parked at the north end of the Benton County Garage off of Highway 23 and 6th Avenue.
The vaccine is for people 12-years-old and older and you must be available on July 14th for your 2nd dose.
No insurance needed and walkups are welcome.
LOOK: Here is the richest town in each state
Just saying the names of these towns immediately conjures up images of grand mansions, luxury cars, and ritzy restaurants. Read on to see which town in your home state took the title of the richest location and which place had the highest median income in the country. Who knows—your hometown might even be on this list.