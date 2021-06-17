Benton County Hosting Mobile COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic

FOLEY -- In an effort to boost their vaccination numbers, Benton County Public Health is bringing a mobile COVID-19 vaccination clinic to Foley.

The free clinic will be offering the two-shot Pfizer vaccine on Wednesday, June 23rd from 3:00-6:00 p.m. The healthmobile will be parked at the north end of the Benton County Garage off of Highway 23 and 6th Avenue.

The vaccine is for people 12-years-old and older and you must be available on July 14th for your 2nd dose.

No insurance needed and walkups are welcome.