Benton and Stearns Each Report Two More COVID-19 Deaths

ST. PAUL -- The Minnesota Department of Health reported 2,217 new positive cases of COVID-19 and 18 additional deaths on Sunday.

The statewide cumulative totals are 150,672 and 2,475 respectively.

Stearns County reported two more fatalities: a resident in their 70s another in their 90s. Benton County also reported two additional deaths of one resident in their 80s and another in their 90s.

Stearns added 73 new positive cases, Sherburne County reported 43, and Benton added 12.

Health officials say there have now been over 2,867,000 tests completed in Minnesota.