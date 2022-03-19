Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa, Tech, and Princeton Advance to State

UNDATED -- The MSHSL Boys Basketball State Tournament gets underway next week, and there will be some central Minnesota teams making the trek to the Twin Cities.

In Class A, Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa topped New York Mills 71-65 in the Section 6 final to keep their postseason hopes alive.

In Class AA, Annandale beat Albany 54-40 in the Section 6 final on Friday.

In Class AAA, Princeton edged out Becker 77-67 in the Section 5 final, and in Section 8 St. Cloud Tech hit a buzzer-beater to beat Alexandria 71-69.

The state tournament quarterfinals kick off on Tuesday at Williams Arena in Minneapolis, and Concordia University-St. Paul.

LOOK: Biggest underdog victories in March Madness Every spring, legions of sports fans turn their attention to college basketball when March Madness takes the national spotlight. Using aggregated Associated Press data, BestOdds has come up with 10 of the biggest—and most unlikely—underdog wins in March Madness history.