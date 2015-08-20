Behind the Scenes: Storming A House With The Stearns/Benton County SWAT Team [VIDEO]

SAUK RAPIDS -- This week in our "Behind the Scenes" series on WJON, we gear up and storm a house with the Stearns and Benton County SWAT Team.

For the Stearns and Benton County SWAT Team practice makes perfect. Team Commander Sergeant Steve Soyka says they try and make every training scenario as real as possible.

"We train for ten hours one day a month and we try to have scenario's like this where we get a house with a new floor plan or something we are not use to," says Soyka.

The SWAT team deals with the more dangerous situations like entering a home where someone might be armed and teamwork is a vital part of the operation.

"The team practices team movement, not tripping over each other, getting in the door and looking for somebody," says Soyka.

Everyday on the job is different and while their training styles may see military like, Soyka says unfortunately that's where society has lead to.

"In the world we live in right now, this style of training is almost an necessity," says Soyka.

Soyka says their main objective is to make sure everyone in the neighborhood and on the team stay safe. So if you see something suspicious don't hesitate to call your local law enforcement.