Becker Receiving Rail Improvement Money From MnDOT

BECKER -- The city of Becker is getting $1-million to help improve some rail lines in town as part of a long-standing MnDOT program.

The Minnesota Rail Service Improvement program started in 1976. It's designed to help strengthen the state's economy by helping companies that ship by rail improve their operations. The money Becker is getting is going to Northern Metal Recycling to add a 7,000-foot rail spur to a new processing facility.

A total of $1.55-million was awarded through the program this year. Epitome Energy in Crookston got $450,000, and Minnesota Commercial Railway in New Brighton received $101,139.