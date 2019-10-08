Becker Police Investigating Shooting

BECKER -- Becker Police are investigating a shooting incident that took place Monday night.

Police Chief Brent Baloun says they received a call around 9:00 Tuesday morning from a resident who reported bullet holes in a window of a home in the 11000 block of Holasek Avenue. Officers also found bullet holes on the exterior of the home.

Baloun says it's believed the shooting happened sometime overnight.

No one was hurt and police do not believed there is any concern for public safety.

The case remains active and anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Becker Police Department at 763-200-4267.

Download The AM 1240 WJON Mobile App