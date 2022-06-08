Becker Plans New Shopping Center

BECKER -- Becker will soon have a new shopping center.

The Becker City Council approved a conditional use permit for JT2 Properties to build a three to five-unit shopping center on Bank Street, next to Country Lumber.

According to the application, the shopping center will feature drive-through locations on both sides if the city approves an easement reduction to gain the space. Otherwise, space will only allow a single drive-through.

A narrative from JT2 Properties says a coffee shop and a boutique have already expressed interest in the new center. A “Dueling Brews” coffee shop/pub is expected to occupy a corner space, with a clothing boutique located next door.

The plan also indicates office space in the back of the building.

The council unanimously approved the permit at Tuesday’s meeting.

 

