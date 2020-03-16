Becker Girls Basketball Remain Positive Despite Abrupt Ending

BECKER -- The Becker girls basketball team are looking at the positives following the abrupt end to their season last week.

The team was set to play in the state championship game, when the Minnesota State High School League canceled all sporting events due to COVID-19 concerns.

Becker head coach Dan Baird says it was tough conversation to have with his team.

The girls were in the locker room and a few of them can to my room and told me as they found out via social media. Then they started hugging and tears were falling. It was just tough.

He says his players tears of sorrow quickly turned into laughter when they started looking back on the memories they created this year.

While it wasn't the ending they wanted it was still a great season.

It was a fun year, we had a great experience and the last game we played we were pretty remarkable in that game.

Baird says he couldn't have asked for a better group to coach and community wide support they received all season.

Becker was the #2 seed and would have face the #1 seed DeLaSalle High School Saturday for the state title.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app