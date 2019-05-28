Becker Business Park Not Included in State Legislature’s Bills

BECKER -- If the city of Becker is going to move forward with a plan to expand their business park they are going to have to do it without help from the state, at least for now.

The Minnesota State Legislature did not pass a bonding bill this year. Becker had requested $20 million through a bonding bill to help with the infrastructure expansion project.

Becker Mayor Tracy Bertram says, "it wasn't the result we had hoped for but we remain dedicated to making this project successful."

Becker officials are trying to attract Google as an anchor tenant in the business park as they transition away from a coal-based economy.