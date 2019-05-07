Report Breaks Down Costs of Expanding Becker Business Park

BECKER -- The plan for a major expansion of Becker's Business Park is an expensive one. The business park currently has about 500 acres and the city would like to add another 1,500 acres that would be phased in over several years.

Community Development Director Marie Pflipsen says a just-completed feasibility report puts the price tag for upgrades and improvements at nearly $48 million. She says the first phase is the most time-sensitive because they are trying to land the Google Data Center.

Phase one is the one we are looking at right now. That's why we have that bill at the legislature to help us fund that. But, phase two and that ultimate phase there's really no timeline on it, kind of as we develop if there's a need sooner than later that's fantastic for us we get those businesses built.

The cost for phase one is $22 million and would add about 700 acres to the business park.

A bill asking for $20 million in state money has been introduced in the state legislature. Pflipsen says they are still hopeful they'll get that money and are working with a lobbyist at the state capitol.

She says if they don't get the full funding from the state legislature, there are state and federal funding programs they can apply for, but the project would take longer.